Jim Clark is bringing his passion for the ice to New England Hockey Journal

Jim Clark is the new Managing Editor for New England Hockey Journal.

I never played high school hockey.

That anecdote comes up on occasion when I talk about my passion for the sport that has continued to grow during my more than three decades in journalism, already an incredibly rewarding career that begins another great chapter today.

I am thrilled to be joining the Seamans Media team and jumping over the boards in my new role as Managing Editor of New England Hockey Journal. It’s an incredible opportunity to continue my career on a still-growing platform where I can connect with so many people who share that passion for hockey in New England.

So how did it all begin?

It wasn’t that difficult to immerse myself in the game, growing up in the 1970s in a household that loved the Big, Bad Bruins. For several years the team held its training camp just minutes down the road at the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg, Mass., and games on Channel 38 were appointment viewing, even if it wasn’t always easy to follow the puck through the snowy TV screen.

Back then, playing hockey meant lacing up the skates and heading to the local ponds, or engaging in the many games of street hockey, fetching errant shots out of snowbanks or puddles. Often the games actually took place in the streets, the action stopping only when a car or truck had the nerve to pass through.

Sometimes we would head to the nearby rink, and in late winter of 1980 you might see a sign in the lobby stating that “Jim Craig skated here.” The Miracle on Ice captured the imagination of anyone who wasn’t already a hockey lifer.

But my high school, Oakmont Regional, was one of many in Central Mass. that didn’t have a hockey program. Even before I was ready to head off to UMass, my “playing career” pretty much was over.

As it turns out, I was just a bit too early. I started my journalism career at the Sentinel & Enterprise newspaper in Fitchburg, and high school hockey season quickly became one of the highlights of my calendar. I’d park myself at the Civic Center – that same building where I’d marveled years earlier over Orr, Espo and crew – and sometimes catch 3-4 games in one day. Oakmont now had a team, and a pretty good one. It was satisfying seeing those green and white uniforms on the ice, but I couldn’t help but lament what could have been.

Eventually I landed at the Boston Herald, and soon took over as high school sports editor. One of the big draws was being able to cover high school and prep school hockey in Eastern Mass., where the programs were elite and the talent often flowed to college hockey and even the NHL. But I also made a vow to never ignore those smaller school programs and kids who were just playing for the love of the game. They’ve become some of the most loyal readers over the years.

Somewhere along the way I picked up the “famous red coat,” which accompanied me as I explored new/old rinks wherever I could. That coat became one of my calling cards, even as the original became tattered and was replaced by a newer model.

In my 21 years at the Herald, followed by 2½ more with the Boston Globe, I’ve watched the sport grow in tremendous ways. Junior hockey is a big piece of the landscape now, and the new academy model means even more opportunities for players to develop and enjoy the game.

It’s a big part of what has driven me throughout my journey – promoting the game, players and opportunities at all levels. My goal for the Hockey Journal will be to continue to shine the spotlight on the top prospect, the state champion, and that kid who just wants to pull on a jersey with his high school colors and logo.

Academies, junior programs, prep schools, high schools. In-season, postseason, offseason. Tournaments and camps. All levels, including Division 1 and 3 colleges.

And girls’ and women’s hockey. My first season at the Herald happened to be the same year that girls’ hockey became a sanctioned sport in the MIAA, not long after the gold medal-winning team in Nagano opened eyes to the possibilities for a whole new wave of players. Girls who also may have longed simply for the opportunity to play and a team to call their own. I’ve watched the explosion of girls’ and women’s hockey over the past two decades and recognize the potential – and need – for similar growth in coverage throughout the Hockey Journal.

My Twitter handle is @In_The_Slot … which has double meaning. Obviously the slot is in front of the net, where coaches implore and instruct their young players to work to create the best scoring opportunities. But in journalism terms, the “slot” is the area of a copy desk where an editor assigns and oversees the workflow. Our goals are different, but still vital to a winning product.

The Hockey Journal has a great team of writers and photographers in place, but we’re going to get even bigger and better. If it’s happening on the ice anywhere in New England, there is a great story to be told.

I can’t wait to begin sharing yours with our Hockey Journal readers, and I hope you will follow along and become a subscriber, if you’re not already.

It might be a little too warm right now for the red coat, but either way, I’ll see you soon around the ponds.