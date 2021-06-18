Jerry Keefe elevated to Northeastern head coach as Jim Madigan takes AD role

Jim Madigan (left) and Jerry Keefe have manned the Northeastern bench together since 2011. (Northeastern Athletics)

In news that sent shockwaves across the college hockey world, it was learned Thursday that Jim Madigan would become the new director of athletics at Northeastern, thus vacating his position as head coach of the men’s hockey program.

His longtime associate head coach, Jerry Keefe, will become the 11th head coach of the Northeastern hockey program. Keefe, 45, has played a large role in Northeastern’s improved performance on the ice.

Madigan played for the Huskies from 1981-85, captaining the team his senior year. Upon his graduation, he spent seven seasons as an assistant coach before embarking on a scouting career with the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins. He returned to his alma mater in 2011, becoming the head coach of the Huskies.