How the Frechette brothers will boost Dexter Southfield in 2021-22

Frechette brothers, '03 Mick and '02 Fitz, will continue their prep school hockey careers under Dan Donato. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Mick Frechette spent the first two years of his prep hockey career at St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. In addition to his time with the Pelicans in the NEPSAC Lakes Region, he and his older brother, Fitz, who spent three years at SPS, played split season with the Northern Cyclones.

This summer, ahead of their respective junior and senior years, the brothers from Weston, Mass., transferred to Dexter Southfield, the independent prep school in Brookline, Mass.

Before setting out on their new adventure, however, the duo is playing fall hockey with local split season teams. Mick, a late 2003 birth-year defenseman, is playing for the Boston Junior Eagles U-18, while Fitz, an ‘02 forward, has continued to play for the Cyclones on the U-19 team.