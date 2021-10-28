How Sloan Farmer began trending in the right direction

Sloan Farmer (Old Greenwich, Conn.) looks to be a key contributor for Brunswick School in prep this winter. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Sloan Farmer has become more and more prevalent among local prospects in the last few months.

The rising defenseman from the 2005 birth year keeps getting better.

Playing split-season for Marty St. Louis and Chris Gragnano on Mid Fairfield 16-U ahead of his first prep season at Brunswick, Farmer burst onto the scene over the summer for his breakout performance at USA Hockey Select 16 Player Development Camp in July.

The 5-foot-11, 165-pound blueliner from Old Greenwich, Conn., posted five points in five contests at the weeklong camp in Amherst, N.Y., and has continued to turn heads due to his increasingly strong two-way play in the months since.