Hockey legend, Cup champ Brian Leetch immerses himself in youth coaching

New York Rangers legend Brian Leetch was an 11-time NHL All-Star. (Getty Images)

Following an 18-year National Hockey League career, Brian Leetch’s résumé speaks for itself. A Calder Trophy winner. Two-time Norris Trophy winner. Stanley Cup champion. Conn Smythe Trophy winner. Eleven-time NHL All-Star.

Leetch was selected No. 1 on NEHJ's "100 Greatest Players from New England" feature in the January 2013 issue.

Today, the Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman who spent nearly two decades at the top of his game is enjoying another stop on his illustrious hockey journey, sharing his plethora of lessons learned with the future generations of the sport.