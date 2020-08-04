Governor’s Academy defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald commits to UNH

Defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald (North Reading, Mass.) will be a junior at Governor's. (Matt Dewkett)

Governor’s Academy defenseman Brendan Fitzgerald has announced his commitment to play college hockey at the University of New Hampshire.

The North Reading, Mass., native is an ’03 left shot who is going to be a junior on Brian McGuirk’s team at Governor’s. In 32 games during the 2019-20 prep season, Fitzgerald posted seven goals and 25 assists.

Fitzgerald spent last fall playing for the Boston Junior Eagles 16-U. He's expected to play split season for the Boston Imperials 18-U this fall. Prior to his time at Governor’s, Fitzgerald played for Islanders Hockey Club 16-U and Malden Catholic.