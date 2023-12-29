Girls recruiting: 13 sophomores who should get calls from colleges on Jan. 1

Tina Scalese has been a standout for Groton. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

New year, new you, right?

When the calendar flips to 2024, many of us will get to work trying to keep New Year's resolutions. For college hockey programs, it's a chance to continue mapping out their future recruiting classes.

Monday, Jan. 1, marks the first day schools can begin reaching out to high school sophomores. They can officially extend offers on Aug. 1.

Below are 13 sophomores who should hear from colleges in the new year. All should have shots at earning commitments as they enter their junior years in August, while a handful project to be can't-miss recruits.

Of course, plenty of others not mentioned across the prep and high school levels will be in the mix throughout 2024, too.

Let's dive in.