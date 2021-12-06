Girls prep: Players to watch for in 2021-22 campaign

Northeastern commit Mia Langlois is one of three 20-goal scorers returning from Cushing's 2019-20 title team. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

In March 2020, Valerie Bono's Cushing Academy team reached a happy ending to the last full season of prep hockey in New England.

The Penguins capped the regular season with five wins in six games and then beat the top three seeds to win the first-ever NEPSAC Small title on the girls side. Everyone knows what happened next.

Finally, more than 19 months later, Cushing and its regional rivals are set for a "normal" season.

"COVID has made all of us realize how grateful we are to play in a beautiful rink on a beautiful campus against some of the best kids in the country," Bono said. "We didn't lose any players in that timeframe, nobody transferred or went elsewhere, so I think we have Penguins that are well-oiled machines and ready for the season. Getting back this fall was so exciting."

This article appears in the November/December print edition of the New England Hockey Journal.