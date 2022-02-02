New England Hockey Journal

Prep Schools

Girls prep: Maine natives Bella Schifano, Abbey Agrodnia boost Frederick Gunn

By

Bella Schifano
Bella Schifano (South Portland, Maine) is one of 10 sophomores on the Highlanders roster. (Photo by Frederick Gunn School Athletics)

As early as eighth grade, Bella Schifano knew she wanted to play prep school hockey.

It wasn’t until her sophomore year at South Portland High School in Maine that Schifano realized which prep school she wanted to attend. Her former high school teammate, Abbey Agrodnia, had transferred to Frederick Gunn School in Connecticut the year before, and Schifano could tell Agrodnia was a better skater.

“When (Abbey) would come home we would skate together, I could see her improvement, and I knew that’s what I wanted, too,” Schifano said. “She definitely had an impact on me going away to a school and convinced me that it’s the right thing to do.”

Agrodnia and Schifano, two key players on a Maine team that finished state runner-up in 2020, have been reunited at Gunn.

Editor’s note: This article appears in the January/February print edition of New England Hockey Journal.

