Kevin Hayes on overcoming adversity, breakout season at BC with Johnny Gaudreau

After a stellar youth hockey career with the South Shore Kings and Noble and Greenough School, Kevin Hayes was 18 years old when he took…
Charlie Coyle, Mike Souza stress importance of hard work, family values on hockey journeys

Youth hockey in New England has changed quite a bit over the years. Once fixed on instilling key life principles, creating lasting memories and building…
Noah Hanifin: South Shore Kings, St. Sebs stints set career in motion

The 2010s was a whirlwind of a decade for Norwood, Mass., native Noah Hanifin. At the start of it, Hanifin was just beginning to refine…
