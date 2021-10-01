Boston University transfer goalie Corinne Schroeder made NCAA history in her Quinnipiac debut. (Quinnipiac Athletics)

She has the puck at her stall inside the Quinnipiac University locker room.

But the souvenir has nothing to do with the 27 saves Corinne Schroeder made Saturday during a 5-1 non-league win over Maine in Hamden, Conn. It was a memorable Quinnipiac debut for Schroeder.

Schroeder was credited with scoring Quinnipiac’s fifth goal and made history in the process. The 22-year-old netminder from Elm Creek, Manitoba, became the first goaltender in NCAA women’s college hockey history to be credited with a goal.