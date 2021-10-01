She has the puck at her stall inside the Quinnipiac University locker room.
But the souvenir has nothing to do with the 27 saves Corinne Schroeder made Saturday during a 5-1 non-league win over Maine in Hamden, Conn. It was a memorable Quinnipiac debut for Schroeder.
Schroeder was credited with scoring Quinnipiac’s fifth goal and made history in the process. The 22-year-old netminder from Elm Creek, Manitoba, became the first goaltender in NCAA women’s college hockey history to be credited with a goal.