Andover, N.H., native Reilly Walsh scored 27 goals in three seasons at Harvard. (Getty Images)

Harvard lost another player this week as defenseman Reilly Walsh left the Crimson to sign an NHL entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils.

The Andover, N.H., native will forgo his final season of eligibility to turn pro. Walsh was expected to return to Harvard for his senior year before the school announced it would not have any athletics until Jan. 1, 2021, at the earliest.

As a junior in 2019-20, Walsh had eight goals and 19 assists in 30 games. He finishes his collegiate career with 27 goals and 51 assists in 96 games. Walsh always has been known for his offensive capabilities from the back end.