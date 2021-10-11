New England Hockey Journal

College

College roundup: Holy Cross starts build at Ice Breaker

By

Ryan Leibold
Holy Cross assistant captain Ryan Leibold plays the puck against BC during the 2021 Ice Breaker Tournament. (Mark Seliger)

For Holy Cross head coach Bill Riga, every game and every weekend represent an opportunity to continue developing his new program.

The Crusaders didn’t produce a winning result during the Ice Breaker Tournament at DCU Center, but games against ranked Hockey East opponents Northeastern and Boston College could go a long way towards establishing the team’s identity.

“When we do the things we want to do habitually and establish how we want to play, we’re going to have success,” Riga said following Saturday’s 5-1 loss to tournament champion BC, which capped off just the second Ice Breaker ever hosted by an Atlantic Hockey team.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

