New England Hockey Journal

College

College roundup: Boston University loses defenseman Roman Schmidt to OHL

By

Roman Schmidt (27) competes at the 2021 BioSteel All-American Prospects Game. (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Roman Schmidt has decided against playing college hockey for Boston University. In a move that has been rumored for quite some time, Schmidt signed with the Ontario Hockey League’s Kitchener Rangers, it was announced Friday.

Schmidt, a dual citizen from Midland, Mich., played the past two seasons for USA Hockey’s NTDP. The 6-foot-6 blueliner scored three goals and added 11 assists in 45 games with the NTDP U-18 team in 2020-21.

Prior to joining the NTDP, Schmidt played Bantam and Midget hockey north of the border. He spent the 2018-19 season with the famed Don Mills Flyers organization that included Shane Wright, the projected first overall pick in the 2022 NHL draft. Schmidt also played for the Mississauga Rebels and Ottawa 67’s during his Bantam and Midget days.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Jerry Keefe elevated to Northeastern head coach as Jim Madigan takes AD role

In news that sent shockwaves across the college hockey world, it was learned Thursday that Jim Madigan would become the new director of athletics at…
Read More

College coaching roundup: Vermont adds Scotty Moser to staff

University of Vermont head coach Todd Woodcroft has hired Scotty Moser to be the second assistant coach on his staff. Moser, 32, has been the…
Read More

Harvard-bound Sean Farrell named USHL Player of the Year

Harvard commit Sean Farrell was named USHL Player of the Year after the Hopkinton, Mass., native had a record-shattering 2020-21 campaign with the Chicago Steel.…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter