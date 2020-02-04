Coaches Poll: Salisbury holding off challengers

Salisbury is still rolling this season, even with the setback to Berkshire. (Joseph Meehan/Salisbury)

The ninth New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll of the 2019-20 season is a four-horse race.

Salisbury leads the way for the second straight week despite playing in just one game, but first-place votes were split between the Crimson Knights and three other teams this week. Beyond the top group, the two next teams moved up from the previous poll.

Even with plenty of moving and shaking, all 10 teams ranked in this week’s poll also held positions last week.

Though the top of the poll separated this week, eight other teams did receive consideration for a spot in the top 10 rankings as voted upon by a panel of the region’s coaches. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)