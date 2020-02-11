Coaches Poll: Heat is on Salisbury for top spot

Even a lighter week of action couldn't knock Salisbury off the pedestal. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

A lighter week for some of New England’s top prep teams can’t stop the New England Hockey Journal Prep School Coaches Poll from being released for the 10th time this season.

The top six teams in this week’s rankings remained the same, while two others improved upon their positioning from a week ago, and another ISL club regained a top-10 ranking for the first time in over a month. Four teams garnered at least 100 points in the voting and three received first-place votes.

Though the top of the poll separated from the pack once again, eight other teams did receive consideration for a spot in the top-10 ranks as voted upon by a panel of the region’s coaches. (Teams receive 10 points for a first-place vote, nine for a second-place vote, eight for a third-place vote, etc.)