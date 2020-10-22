New England Hockey Journal

Charlie Coyle, Mike Souza stress importance of hard work, family values on hockey journeys

By

Charlie Coyle has found a pivotal role with his hometown Boston Bruins (Getty Images)

Youth hockey in New England has changed quite a bit over the years. Once fixed on instilling key life principles, creating lasting memories and building lifelong bonds, it’s become increasingly about the end game: getting a college scholarship or beating the odds and making the NHL. Now, it’s more serious than ever before.

With so much time, money and high pressure-inducing expectations involved, it’s gotten away from its roots, as parents, advisors and coaches play more and more of a role in kids’ developments, opposed to letting them figure it out on their own.

LISTEN: Session 5 of The Rink Shrinks

Two guys who have seen much of what the sport has to offer, Boston Bruins power forward Charlie Coyle and University of New Hampshire head coach Mike Souza, joined this week’s session of The Rink Shrinks podcast alongside co-hosts Brian Yandle and Mike Mottau to discuss their respective careers, the role parents play in youth hockey, and the state of youth and college competition across New England.

