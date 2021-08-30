Bruins prospects: Curtis Hall could surprise in second AHL season

Providence Bruins center Curtis Hall tallied 27 points in 28 games during his breakout season at Yale in 2019-20. (Yale Athletics)

When it comes to the Boston Bruins farm system, one player who might get lost in the mix a bit is second-year Providence Bruins center, Curtis Hall.

The former Yale Bulldog turned pro in January when it became apparent that there would be no college campaign for Yale due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21. As a result, he had to decide whether to go back for an overage season in junior with the USHL or give up his remaining NCAA eligibility to play in the AHL, as missing an entire year was not the right option for his development.

"It's been a great experience jumping up to the next level," Hall said during media availability at this month’s development camp. "Unfortunately, with Yale, our season got canceled so I decided that rather than sitting around for a year I wanted to make the next step."