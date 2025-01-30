From left: Adam Bauer and Leo Packard celebrate during Belmont's win over Concord-Carlisle. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

No way, right? It can't be.

MIAA Division 1 boys hockey state tournament brackets are less than a month away from being announced. There is still plenty of time for teams to rise into the top 10.

But this past week is the first time all season in which no teams fell out of the top 10. No teams outside of the top 10 did enough to get inside either.

There were, however, various close calls for teams inside the top five. Overtimes were aplenty.

So, while the top 10 teams appear to be solid, teams outside could still do damage come the Division 1 state tournament in March.

Let's dive in.