New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
High Schools

Boys MIAA rankings: Are the top 10 teams set less than a month from the tournament?

Avatar photo
By

From left: Adam Bauer and Leo Packard celebrate during Belmont's win over Concord-Carlisle. (Brian Kelly/NEHJ)

No way, right? It can't be.

MIAA Division 1 boys hockey state tournament brackets are less than a month away from being announced. There is still plenty of time for teams to rise into the top 10.

But this past week is the first time all season in which no teams fell out of the top 10. No teams outside of the top 10 did enough to get inside either.

There were, however, various close calls for teams inside the top five. Overtimes were aplenty.

So, while the top 10 teams appear to be solid, teams outside could still do damage come the Division 1 state tournament in March.

Let's dive in.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Boys MIAA rankings: Are the top 10 teams set less than a month from the tournament?

No way, right? It can't be. MIAA Division 1 boys hockey state tournament brackets are less than a month away from being announced. There is…
Read More
Maria Gray

Top girls prep performers from Jan. 22-28

We're about to enter the final month of the girls prep hockey regular season. The last week featured several key matchups, be it Dexter Southfield…
Read More
Andover

11 standouts, takeaways from Phillips Andover’s win over Cushing

ANDOVER, Mass. — No. 6 Phillips Andover made a statement on Wednesday, rolling to a 4-2 win over No. 4 Cushing in a key, top-10…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter