Becca Gilmore, Harvard eager for start of 2021-22 campaign

By

Becca Gilmore
Becca Gilmore celebrates her triple-overtime, series-clinching goal against Yale in the 2020 ECAC quarterfinals. (Ben Vreeland)

She had no idea she was about to score the biggest goal of her life.

This is what Becca Gilmore did know: She was exhausted. When she jumped over the boards for her shift in triple overtime, the Harvard University star tried to forget her physical state.

She may have been skating on empty but she wasn’t too tired to celebrate after she took a pass from Kat Hughes and stuffed a shot into the Yale net to lift Harvard to a dramatic 4-3 victory on March 1, 2020.

Harvard eliminated Yale in the third and deciding game of an epic playoff series and advanced to the ECAC semifinals for the first time since 2015.

