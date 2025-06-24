Exeter's Brendan McCarthy celebrates scoring a goal this past season. (Dave Arnold/NEHJ)

Look up any ranking of United States prep schools and Phillips Exeter is somewhere near the top. And for the vast majority of the 2000s and 2010s, Exeter's boys hockey team matched that high ranking.

The Big Red were consistently a team in the Elite 8. That, however, hasn't been the case of late.

They finished 13-16-1 this past winter after posting a 13-12-5 record in 2023-24, missing the playoffs both years. They were under .500 again in 2022-23 with a meh showing of 12-15-1. Exeter's last strong season was in 2021-22 when it went 18-7-3 and made it to the Large School semifinals.

Former head coach Tim Mitropoulos left the team shortly before this past season. Exeter opened up a head coaching search this winter and spring and landed on Sean O'Brien, who has been just about everywhere.