AHL referees Katie Guay, Kelly Cooke paving the way

Katie Guay is a hockey referee.

A trailblazer? Guay is more comfortable just being known as a person trying to get all the calls right.

A Westfield, Mass., native who played four years of college hockey at Brown University (2001-05), Guay made history Oct. 16 when she became the first female referee to work an American Hockey League game.

It was the season opener between the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and Lehigh Valley Phantoms in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. There were 5,785 fans in attendance at Mohegan Sun Arena, and the pressure was substantial.

This article appears in the November/December print edition of New England Hockey Journal.