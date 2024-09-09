6 standouts from the U14 Boston Jr. Eagles’ win over the East Coast Wizards

Maggie Chudzinski scored twice for the Jr. Eagles on Sunday. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

BEDFORD, Mass. — A Sunday in September can only mean one thing. There's plenty of fall hockey to catch, of course.

I made it out to the Edge Sports Center in Bedford, Mass., to catch a matchup between two of the top teams U14 teams in the NEGHL, the Boston Jr. Eagles and the East Coast Wizards, two teams that feature plenty of prospects who are either already playing prep hockey or could be soon.

The Jr. Eagles came away with a 3-0 win, thanks to a pair of second-period goals from Maggie Chudzinski (Needham, Mass.). Caroline Kreuz (Worcester, Mass.) got it all started when she scored four minutes into the first.

Let's dive into six standouts from the game.