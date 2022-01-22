6 New England goalies who could be 2022 Mike Richter Award finalists

Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) was among the 28 players named to the watch list Thursday. (Richard T. Gagnon/Getty Images)

The NCAA annually recognizes college hockey’s top goaltender with the Mike Richter Award, and Boston University and former St. Sebastian’s star Drew Commesso (Norwell, Mass.) was among the 28 players named to the watch list Thursday across all of college hockey's Division 1 conferences.

Commesso, who was recently named to the U.S. Men’s Olympic Team, was also on Team USA for the canceled 2022 World Junior Championship. He posted a 3-2 win over Slovakia in the Americans’ only game before several positive COVID tests on the USA roster and the spread of the virus to other teams caused the event in Edmonton and Red Deer to be scrubbed altogether.

While Commesso is the only New England native on the 2022 Richter watch list, there are other talented goaltenders playing throughout the area who also warrant a mention.