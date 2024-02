Freshman Bella Zapata helped lead Westminster to the No. 2 seed in the Large School Tournament. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

The Patsy Odden Large School Tournament bracket is out.

Choate is the No. 1 seed after going 18-6-0 on the season, while Westminster (14-8-3) is the No. 2 seed. Each has a bye in the quarterfinals. Dexter Southfield (14-9-1) and BB&N (13-10-4) round out the top four seeds.

Last year, No. 1 St. Paul’s beat No. 3 Taft, 2-0, for the Large School title.

This season’s championship will be held Sunday, March 3, at 1:30 p.m. at Noble & Greenough School.