2023 World Junior Championship: Coaching staff named, predicting the U.S. roster

Quinnipiac Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold has been named to lead the 2023 U.S. World Jr. Team (Quinnipiac Athletics)

USA Hockey announced on Tuesday its coaching staff for the 2023 World Junior Championship. Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.) will be the bench boss for the Americans as the team competes for the Gold on an international stage.

Assisting Pecknold with the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team will be Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman and Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiller. Tampa Bay Lightning scout Jared Waimon (New Milford, Conn.) will serve as the goaltending coach.

The location of the 2023 tournament is still to be determined following the IIHF’s decision to ban Russia from hosting, due to that country’s invasion of Ukraine. The event is slated to take place December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.