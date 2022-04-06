New England Hockey Journal

Prospects

2023 World Junior Championship: Coaching staff named, predicting the U.S. roster

By

Quinnipiac Bobcats head coach Rand Pecknold has been named to lead the 2023 U.S. World Jr. Team (Quinnipiac Athletics)

USA Hockey announced on Tuesday its coaching staff for the 2023 World Junior Championship. Quinnipiac head coach Rand Pecknold (Bedford, N.H.) will be the bench boss for the Americans as the team competes for the Gold on an international stage.

Assisting Pecknold with the 2023 U.S. National Junior Team will be Dartmouth head coach Reid Cashman and Western Michigan head coach Pat Ferschweiller. Tampa Bay Lightning scout Jared Waimon (New Milford, Conn.) will serve as the goaltending coach.

The location of the 2023 tournament is still to be determined following the IIHF’s decision to ban Russia from hosting, due to that country’s invasion of Ukraine. The event is slated to take place December 26, 2022 through January 5, 2023.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Frozen Four: Your guide to the college hockey championship in Boston

As the Frozen Four returns to Boston for an eighth time, local hockey fans are left to wonder who to cheer for as Michigan, Minnesota,…
Read More
Michael Callow

USA Hockey Nationals: Will a local team leave Michigan with a midget championship?

Eight midget teams from New England will compete for a USA Hockey National Championship over the course of the next week. Mount Saint Charles is…
Read More

NCAA regionals: New England teams shut out of Frozen Four, top prospects on NHL radars

WORCESTER, Mass. – It was heartbreak for the two New England entrants at the 2022 NCAA Hockey Tournament’s Worcester Regional on Friday. Both Northeastern and…
Read More

Our Free Weekly Newsletter