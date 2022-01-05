2005 birth year | Boys hockey commitments from New England

NTDP U-17 center Will Smith (Lexington, Mass.) is a BC commit. (Photo by Rena Laverty/USA Hockey)

Through a variety of pathways, players from New England routinely join some of the nation’s top college hockey programs. Many stay within the region, while others head beyond our six states and compete for Division 1 and Division 3 teams across the country.

To track what's coming next in their careers, here's our running database of all 2005-born players from New England who are bound for college. Players, parents and coaches are welcome to submit updates.

If doing so, please send all additions to liam.flaherty@hockeyjournal.com and include the following: name, hometown, birth date, position, shoots/catches, school/club and college.

Otherwise, the full database can be found below.