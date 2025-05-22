New England Hockey Journal

Advertisement
Prospects

12 Mass., New England skaters make USA Hockey girls U19 Training Camp

Avatar photo
By

Megan Healy
Former Bishop Kearney standout Megan Healy will play at Princeton next season. (Patrick Donnelly/NEHJ)

USA Hockey's National U19 camp roster is out.

The camp includes 38 players from the 2006 and 2007 birth years and will take place at the Goggin Ice Center at Miami University (Ohio) from July 18-21.

The selections were made based on scouting of in-season competition.

Many of the players below are either prep graduates who will be off to the collegiate ranks in the fall or current prep standouts who are rising seniors.

NATIONAL CAMPS: 46 locals make 15 Camp | 36 locals make 16/17 Camp | 5 from Mass. make U18 Festival

Here's who made it from the Massachusetts and New England Districts.

Subscribe to finish reading this story

SUBSCRIBE

Related Articles

Kelsey MacPherson

46 Mass., New England players make USA Hockey girls National 15 Camp

There will hardly be a shortage of local representation at USA Hockey's girls National 15 Camp this summer. The camp, which will run from July…
Read More
Lindsay Stepnowski

36 Mass., New England skaters make USA Hockey National 16/17 Camp

USA Hockey's girls National 16/17 Camp roster is here. The camp will feature 170 total players across the 2008 and 2009 birth years and will…
Read More
Maggie Averill

5 Mass. skaters make preliminary USA Hockey U18 Women’s National Team Festival roster

There's already a fair amount of local representation heading to USA Hockey's Girls Under-18 Women's National Team Festival. The festival will take place in Lake…
Read More
Advertisement

Our Free Weekly Newsletter